SAN ANGELO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Michael Anthony Meza, 40, of San Angelo was sentenced to 17+ months in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Meza pleaded guilty in September and was sentenced last Friday before U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix.

“This sentence spotlights the hard work and dedicated partnership between our local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah. “We share the same mission of targeting and prosecuting drug traffickers who peddle poison into communities across Texas.”

According to court documents, a deputy with the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle traveling over the speed limit and conducted a routine traffic stop.

Meza was identified by law enforcement as the driver of the vehicle. During law enforcement’s initial contact with him, a deputy observed indicators that led him to believe that Meza was involved in criminal activity.

A narcotic detecting canine was dispatched to the location. When the canine arrived, it conducted a free-air sniff of Meza’s vehicle which alerted law enforcement of drugs emitting from inside the car.

Deputies searched Meza’s vehicle and seized five pistols located throughout the car. A further search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 100 grams of heroin, 22 grams of cocaine, and 19 grams of marijuana.

“This lengthy sentence should send a direct message to anyone engaged in drug trafficking or is contemplating it with dreams of instant wealth and power,” said Ryan L. Spradlin, Special Agent in Charge HSI Dallas. “You will always have to look over your shoulder because HSI will never relent and will use every resource available to turn those dreams into a nightmare.”

