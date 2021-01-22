HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Pearland Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly took upskirt video of unsuspecting shoppers at an HEB grocery store.
Police said that on January 20, he shot the footage on his cellphone at the store located at 2710 Pearland Parkway.
The suspect is White with dark hair, sharp facial features, 23-26 years old, 5’7 – 5’10 and 140-160 pounds.
If you recognize him or have information regarding this case please contact Det. R. Paquette at 281-997-4249 or rpaquette@pearlandtx.gov.
