COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — It was a crash that left one person dead and at least one vehicle along University Drive [Highway 380] in McKinney unrecognizable. Now a 39-year-old woman has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter.
Police arrested Tiffany Woodruff and booked her into the Collin County Jail in connection with the fatal crash.
Officers were called to the westbound lanes of 380, at Lake Forest Drive, just before 8:00 p.m. on January 21. They arrived to find a total of six vehicles involved in a crash, with one of them on fire.
The driver of the vehicle engulfed in flames, 45 year old Eugenio Villegas, died at the scene. Three other people involved in the crash were injured and taken to local hospitals – their current conditions aren’t known.
If convicted, Woodruff faces up to 20 years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.
