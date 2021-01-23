DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A teenage boy was killed in a shooting outside a Family Dollar store in Dallas Friday evening, and a 20-year-old has been charged in his death.
Police said they responded to the store at 3510 South Beckley Avenue at around 10:15 p.m. Arriving officers found the 15-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the parking lot.
The victim, identified as Braylin Alexander Martinez, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Through an investigation, police arrested Javius Devarius Williams and charged him with murder. A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.
A mugshot and bond information were not immediately made available.
