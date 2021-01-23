DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A FedEx driver died Saturday morning after the truck and trailer went off a freeway in Dallas and landed on a road, authorities said.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to the crash just after 5:30 a.m. and found that the truck flew off near the 400 block of Julius Schepps Freeway (I-345) and landed on Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

The department said the driver had crashed into a guardrail on the freeway for an unknown reason. The driver, who has not yet been identified, was the sole occupant of the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner is currently working to identify the driver.

No further details have been released as authorities continue to investigate.

