MATHIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Six people were killed and three others were seriously injured in a head-on collision in south Texas early Saturday, authorities said.
A sedan carrying four men was southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 near Mathis, about 20 miles north of Corpus Christi, when it collided with a northbound minivan carrying five people, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley.
All four men in the sedan and one man and one woman in the minivan have died of injuries suffered in the crash.
The three injured are all hospitalized in serious but stable condition, Brandley said Sunday, and the cause of the collision is still under investigation.
KRIS-TV reports the victims in the sedan were identified as 19-year-old Noam Caleb Ortiz, 18-year olds Julian Reyna and Kanyon Alegra, and 24-year-old Ruben Gonzalez Jr., all from Alice, Texas.
The man and woman in the minivan who died were identified as 19-year-old Trent Ryan Edge and 18-year-old Helena Paige-Marie Dumas, both from San Antonio.
