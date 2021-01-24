(CBS4/CBS Local) — Employees at a bakery in Estes Park, Colrado had a reason to smile behind their masks on Wednesday — a customer who spent $20 at Notchtop Bakery & Cafe left a tip of $1,400. The customer left a simple message along with the tip: “COVID sucks!”

Notchtop Bakery shared a picture of the receipt and a photo of the seven staff members, with the caption “Thank you David for you generous gift to our staff. You gift has touched many lives.”

Owner Nailya Khametvalieva said the customer, only identified as “David,” asked his server to count how many employees were working that day, and instructed that each one should get $200.

“It made my people almost cry and they’re very, very happy, and they wanted to thank him… it’s very generous,” Khametvalieva told CBS4 in Denver. “We’re so thankful.”

Khametvalieva said it was only David’s second visit to the bakery — and said she’s grateful to all the people who are supporting small businesses.