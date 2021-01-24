WEATHERRounds Of Severe Storms Possible Sunday Evening And Overnight
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County has now reported over 2,000 deaths due to COVID-19, which health officials call a “grim milestone.”

The county on Sunday added 12 deaths, which brought the total to 2,008. The youngest patient from Sunday’s data was a Mesquite woman in her 50s who died in hospice care.

Health officials also added 1,174 new cases, for a total of 218,039. The total is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. Officials said 103 of Sunday’s cases are considered probable.

New hospitalization data will be released on Tuesday, Jan. 26. As of Jan. 22, there were 1,212 patients with COVID-19 in area hospitals in Dallas County.

The county received 9,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for distribution this week.

In Tarrant County, 1,736 cases and 36 deaths were reported on Sunday. The county’s totals are now at 207,065 cases and 2,048 deaths.

