DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County has now reported over 2,000 deaths due to COVID-19, which health officials call a “grim milestone.”
The county on Sunday added 12 deaths, which brought the total to 2,008. The youngest patient from Sunday’s data was a Mesquite woman in her 50s who died in hospice care.
NEW: Dallas County Reports 1,174 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 12 Deaths, including 103 Probable Cases
Reaches Grim Milestone of over 2,000 Total COVID-19 Deaths pic.twitter.com/e0SOE6R38x
— Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) January 24, 2021
Health officials also added 1,174 new cases, for a total of 218,039. The total is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. Officials said 103 of Sunday’s cases are considered probable.
New hospitalization data will be released on Tuesday, Jan. 26. As of Jan. 22, there were 1,212 patients with COVID-19 in area hospitals in Dallas County.
The county received 9,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for distribution this week.
In Tarrant County, 1,736 cases and 36 deaths were reported on Sunday. The county’s totals are now at 207,065 cases and 2,048 deaths.
