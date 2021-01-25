WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Weatherford Police have arrested a 19-year-old man alleged to have played a role in a death involving fentanyl.
Colby Reeder-Knotts is charged with Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance Causing Death or Serious Bodily Injury, a third-degree felony.
Reeder-Knotts turned himself in to Weatherford Police on Sunday, Jan. 24 around 5:20 a.m.
Reeder-Knotts was taken to the Parker County Jail.
He has since bonded out of jail.
“Even though an arrest has been made related to a Fentanyl death, the investigation is still very active and on-going,” Weatherford Police said.
No other information is being released at this time.
