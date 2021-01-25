LIVE COVERAGEHouse Managers Walk Article Of Impeachment Against Former President Trump To Senate
By CBSDFW.com Staff
WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Weatherford Police have arrested a 19-year-old man alleged to have played a role in a death involving fentanyl.

Colby Reeder-Knotts is charged with Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance Causing Death or Serious Bodily Injury, a third-degree felony.

Colby Reeder-Knotts (credit: Parker County Jail)

Reeder-Knotts turned himself in to Weatherford Police on Sunday, Jan. 24 around 5:20 a.m.

Reeder-Knotts was taken to the Parker County Jail.

He has since bonded out of jail.

“Even though an arrest has been made related to a Fentanyl death, the investigation is still very active and on-going,” Weatherford Police said.

No other information is being released at this time.

