DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,698 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County on Monday, Jan 25.

Of those, 1,476 are confirmed cases and 222 are probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 219,515 confirmed cases (PCR test).

There is a cumulative total of 29,003 probable cases (antigen test).

A total of 2,030 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness after 22 more deaths were reported Monday.

“While we just reported our deadliest week to date last week, and we’re still seeing near record levels for COVID hospitalizations, we are starting to see some metrics go in the right direction,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

For the week ending January 16, Dallas County saw its average daily number of new COVID-19 cases and our positivity rate both decrease from the week before.

The average number of new daily cases went from 2,628 to 1,814 and the positivity rate decreased from 31.5% to 25.5%.

“These are encouraging trends and I hope these numbers continue to go down,” said Judge Jenkins.

So far, fourcases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who did not have recent travel outside of the U.S.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 2 was 1,814, which is a rate of 68.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 25.5% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 2 (week ending 1/16/21).

Over the past 30 days, there have been 8,810 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 716 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County.

There are currently 111 active long-term care facility outbreaks.

A cumulative total of 3,669 residents and 2,091 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of these, 745 have been hospitalized and 402 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Twenty-seven outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days.

A cumulative total of 350 residents and 168 staff members in congregate-living facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The additional deaths reported Monday include the following:

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and did not have any known underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. He expired in hospice and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Coppell. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

