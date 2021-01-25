DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has announced changes to its policies regarding trained service animals and emotional support animals.

Effective March 1, 2021, the airline will accept only trained service dogs for travel and will no longer transport emotional support animals in the flight cabin.

The airline said it was making the change to be in line with new regulations from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

With this revision, Southwest will only allow service dogs that are individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of a qualified individual with a disability to travel. The types of disability include a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, or other mental disability and only dogs will be accepted (including those for psychiatric service) — no other species will be accepted as a trained service animal.

“We applaud the Department of Transportation’s recent ruling that allows us to make these important changes to address numerous concerns raised by the public and airline employees regarding the transport of untrained animals in the cabins of aircraft,” said Steve Goldberg, Senior Vice President, Operations and Hospitality. “Southwest Airlines continues to support the ability of qualified individuals with a disability to bring trained service dogs for travel and remains committed to providing a positive and accessible travel experience for all of our Customers with disabilities.”

The change also means that customers traveling with trained service dogs now must present a complete, and accurate, DOT Service Animal Air Transportation Form at the gate or ticket counter on their day of travel to affirm a service animal’s health, behavior, and training. Customers should complete the form — available both on the airline’s website and at airport locations — after booking their travel.

Passengers may still travel with some animals as part of the airline’s existing pets program for a charge; however, the animals must meet all applicable requirements regarding in-cabin stowage and species (dogs and cats only).

Customers who hold existing reservations for travel with unaccepted animals after Feb. 28, 2021 may contact Southwest for more information and assistance.

MORE FROM CBSDFW