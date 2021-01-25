HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The woman found deceased in a breezeway of an apartment complex in Haltom City on Saturday, Jan. 23, has been identified as Ryan Munsie, 31, of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

She was working for an online meal delivery service when she was killed, Haltom City Police said.

A friend confirmed she was driving for Uber Eats.

She leaves behind a husband and three children, according to the friend, Bailey Ables, who set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

Haltom City Police said they responded to a report about a person lying on the floor in front of a unit at around 9:35 p.m. in the 4300 block of Northern Cross Boulevard on Saturday night.

In a statement on Monday, Jan. 25, police said, “The Haltom City Police Department would like to remind everyone, especially delivery drivers, to be vigilant in your surroundings in your everyday activities and when in unfamiliar areas. Call the police department to report any suspicious individuals or suspicious activities.”

Crime Stoppers Tarrant County has issued a $1,250 reward for information that leads to an arrest for the person or persons responsible for this crime.

Anyone that has information about this offense can call Crime Stoppers Tarrant County at 817-469-8477 or the detective assigned to the case, Corporal Miller, at 817-222-7027.

Tips can also be submitted online through Crime Stoppers Tarrant County or through mobile app by downloading P3 Tips.

