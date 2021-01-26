ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Supreme Court of Texas and the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has appointed Rowlett Municipal Court Presiding Judge Pamela H. Liston to the State Judicial Commission on Mental Health.

Judge Liston has practiced in the area of municipal court for 25 years and currently serves as the president of the Texas Municipal Courts Association and the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center.

In addition, Judge Liston is a key contributor to legislation designed to improve municipal court services throughout the State of Texas, according to a release from the City of Rowlett.

“With Judge Liston’s expertise and insight, she has distinguished herself as one of the leading voices in the State of Texas regarding municipal court operations,” said Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian. “Judge Liston is well known for her fairness, commitment to excellence, and volunteer spirit. We congratulate her on this appointment.”

The Judicial Commission on Mental Health (JCMH) was created to engage and empower court systems through collaboration, education, and leadership, thereby improving the lives of individuals with mental health needs, substance use disorders, and persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In previous years, Judge Liston was a co-editor of the JCMH Mental Health and Disabilities Bench Book, 2nd Ed.

