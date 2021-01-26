TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Rep. Kyle Biedermann (R-Fredericksburg) has filed House Bill 1359, otherwise known as the Texas Independence Referendum Act. If passed, it would allow Texans to vote on whether the Texas Legislature should create a joint interim committee to develop a plan for achieving Texas independence.

According to Biedermann, the bill is not a resolution to allow for immediate independence. Instead, it would give power to the people via referendum to allow the right to discuss, debate and vote on creating a path toward independence.

“This act simply lets Texans vote,” said the Texas representative. “This decision is too big to be monopolized solely by the power brokers in our Capitol. We need to let Texans’ voices be heard! Voters of all political persuasions in Texas can agree on one thing, Washington, D.C., is and has been broken. Our federal government continuously fails our working families, seniors, taxpayers, veterans and small business owners. For decades, the promises of America and our individual liberties have been eroding. It is now time that the people of Texas are allowed the right to decide their own future. This is not a left or right political issue. Let Texans vote!”

Today, I filed HB 1359, the Texas Independence Referendum Act. For decades, the promises of America & our individual liberties have been eroding. Now is the time for the People of Texas to have the right to decide their own future. #LetTexansVote #Texit https://t.co/VTKosQKGBl pic.twitter.com/X2gDIDjYrv — Kyle Biedermann (@KyleBiedermann) January 26, 2021

Biedermann claims a “climate of over-regulation and taxation” is causing the mass exodus of people from the Lone Star State.

“Texas is seen as the bastion of freedom and a leader of free enterprise, which has built a robust economy, financial solvency and capacity for massive energy production worthy of the world stage,” he said. “These are all indications that the Republic of Texas would not just survive but thrive as an independent nation. Now is the time for Texas to lead.”

A link to a petition in support of Texas independence is on Biedermann’s website.

Current Supreme Court precedent, in Texas v. White, holds that the states cannot secede from the union by an act of the state. Former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia once stated, “If there was any constitutional issue resolved by the Civil War, it is that there is no right to secede.”

MORE FROM CBSDFW