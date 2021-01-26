FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas family is grieving the unexpected loss of their 9-year-old son who they say died of complications related to COVID-19.

J.J. Boatman of Vernon, passed away at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

“He was a loving, caring little boy,” said his uncle, Gabriel Ayala. “Like, every time he would see you or any family member, he’d run up and hug you.”

Just a few weeks ago, J.J. celebrated his 9th birthday with tacos and cake.

“We never knew this was going to be his last birthday,” Ayala said.

The little boy had asthma, but Ayala said it didn’t stop him from being active and playing with his cousins or older sisters.

“He was just running around and playing earlier that day, and by the nighttime he was yelling and crying to his mom that he couldn’t breathe,” said Ayala. “His mom went over, and his face was blue already and his lips were blue.”

Ayala says J.J. was taken on a medical helicopter from Vernon, where his family lives, to Cook Children’s Medical Center.

By the time he arrived, his lungs were filled with fluid.

Ayala says the doctors told J.J.’s mom he died from complications related to COVID-19.

“She didn’t know that she was going to come home empty-handed without her son,” he said. “That was her baby boy. That was her only son.”

Ayala says it shows anyone can get the virus, and he hopes people continue to take the threat seriously as his family grieves for the little boy whose life was cut short.

“We’re going to miss his whole life,” Ayala said. “He’s going to miss his whole life. His life hadn’t even started.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for J.J.’s funeral.

MORE FROM CBSDFW