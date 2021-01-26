AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott wants to protect small businesses and is asking Texas state legislature to review regulations removed during the coronavirus pandemic (including alcohol-to-go).

“Businesses that have operated in good faith, shouldn’t have their livelihood threatened by frivolous lawsuits,” said Gov. Abbott during a listening session in San Antonio on Jan. 26.

With nine out of ten businesses in Texas considered “small businesses,” Abbott’s intentions to keep doors open was nothing short of a saving grace for many owners and workers in 2020.

In fact, Abbott said the construction business in San Antonio saw an increase in productivity last year.

He told the construction workers, small business leaders and small business advocates at the session he wants to expand the use of opportunity zones in Texas. Another goal of the governor is to provide rapid COVID testing on all job sites.

“That way, owners or managers can know immediately if their workers are safe,” said Abbott.

Abbott applauded the success of The Texas Enterprise Fund, which awards “deal-closing” grants to companies considering a new project for which one Texas site is competing with other out-of-state sites. The fund serves as a financial incentive for those companies whose projects would contribute significant capital investment and new employment opportunities to the state’s economy.

“Businesses across the globe are realizing that the best state to do business in, is the Lone Star State,” said Abbott.

Continuing to build the Texas workforce was yet another goal mentioned by the governor, as was his request to the federal government for more COVID-19 vaccines for the state.

