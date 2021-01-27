AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Two people are dead after an hours-long hostage standoff at a Texas doctor’s office.
A SWAT team found the bodies late Tuesday after negotiators spent the afternoon and evening trying to speak to the people inside the building in Austin, police said. Some residents nearby were evacuated as police responded and others were asked to stay inside their homes.
Police were called to the Children’s Medical Group building, a pediatric doctor’s office, around 4:30 p.m.
It’s unclear what led to the deaths or who was inside the building, though a negotiator speaking into a loudspeaker said: “I want to help you work through this. You have saved a lot of lives.”
Austin police eventually sent in a robot, which identified a victim before a SWAT team decided to go inside.
There are reports that both of the victims are doctors — one who worked in the building and one who didn’t. They both died from a gunshot wound.
