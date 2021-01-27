THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested after the body of a missing 19-year-old was found at Lake Lewisville Tuesday morning, police said.
Elijha Norman, 24, faces charges of tampering with evidence and capital murder and is currently at The Colony Jail.
Police said detectives found the body in a wooded area of the lake at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Overlook Court.
The body was later identified as Jonathan Houston, who police said was reported as endangered missing on Sunday.
Police said Norman had met up with Houston in The Colony on Sunday. During their encounter, Norman allegedly robbed and shot Houston multiple times, according to police.
Police said Norman then drove to the 3800 block of Overlook Court and dumped Houston’s body in the lake.
Further details, such as a motive, have not yet been released as the investigation continues.
