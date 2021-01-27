HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Haltom City Police said they have made arrests in the murder of Uber Eats driver Ryan Munsie, who was found dead in a breezeway at an apartment complex on Saturday, Jan. 23.
Sgt. Eric Peters said Wednesday night, Jan. 27, “Arrests have been made this evening in the murder of Ryan Munsie in Haltom City. A media release with further details will be released by 9AM tomorrow morning.”
Police provided no other information.
Munsie, 31, of Fort Worth, was a wife and mother of three.
Haltom City Police said they responded to a report about a person lying on the floor in front of a unit at around 9:35 p.m. in the 4300 block of Northern Cross Boulevard on Saturday night.
“The Haltom City Police Department would like to remind everyone, especially delivery drivers, to be vigilant in your surroundings in your everyday activities and when in unfamiliar areas. Call the police department to report any suspicious individuals or suspicious activities,” the department said on Monday, Jan. 25.