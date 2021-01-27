DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Baylor Scott & White Health, Texas’ largest not-for-profit hospital system, announced Wednesday, Jan. 27, it will begin outsourcing or eliminating 1,700 employee positions.

The company said it’s part of a broader effort to reduce costs and increase access to healthcare.

Two-thirds of affected employees will be transferred to third party service providers, while the remaining employees will be invited to participate in retraining programs.

The company said frontline healthcare workers will not be involved in the transition.

Here is the full statement from Scott & White Health on the moves:

Core to our mission—both today and in the future—is caring for patients, and as a not-for-profit health system, we are continuously looking for ways to reduce costs and increase access to high-quality, affordable healthcare for Texans.

To make an even greater investment in frontline care, we are sharing a plan to begin contracting a portion of services currently performed by five departments. These back-office functions, while important to our operations, can often be provided at a lower cost if we partner with best-in-class providers.

Our goal is that every employee involved with this transition will be offered a comparable employment option, inside or outside the health system, and no one will miss a paycheck because of this transition.

Nearly two-thirds of the involved employees will transition to work for the new service providers, doing a similar job they do today, but for a new company.

For the other one-third, our team of recruiters and HR professionals will work one-on-one with each individual to offer various opportunities, including:

*Re-training programs that provide additional skills to employees, qualifying them for much-needed patient-facing roles within Baylor Scott & White.

*Career support services to help employees secure comparable job offers both inside and outside Baylor Scott & White through career coaching, resume workshops and other support services.

We are confident that these partner relationships will achieve the goal of increasing our focus on patient care. We have more than 2,800 open clinical positions.

If there was ever a time that proved the importance of quality healthcare in a community, it has been the last 11 months as we have battled the pandemic. We have never been more committed to the communities we serve.

