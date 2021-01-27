PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Some of the 180,000 people on Collin County’s COVID-19 vaccine waiting list were eager to get some of the few doses available on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Hundreds of cars lined up around Clark Field in Plano.

In them, were people with appointments for drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations.

It’s the first hub of its kind operated by Collin County and seemed to be going smoothly.

With only 2,700 doses available so far, the people contacted to come get their first vaccine dose know how lucky they are.

Collin County leaders said the site could administer as many as 6,000 shots per day and has asked the state for 42,000 doses for next week.

None of those arriving Wednesday for injections had to leave their vehicles.

Some of those CBS 11 spoke with who are elderly and have health issues say they signed up on multiple waiting lists hoping to get the much needed protection.

Bob and Judy Florsheim of Plano were on lists in Collin, Denton, Dallas, Tarrant and Smith counties.

It paid off when they finally got the call from Collin County that they could come out Wednesday for a vaccine and peace of mind that they haven’t had for almost a year.

“I am more than she is because I’ve had heart attacks and stuff like that whereas my wife here is much more healthy,” said Bob.

Shaila Klosterman said she qualified to receive the vaccine because of health issues.

She said for her family, it’s a start.

“It helps. It helps a little bit. I have a husband and four kids who haven’t been vaccinated so we’ve got a ways to go for our family,” Klosterman said.

The first doses of these vaccines are said to provide about 50% to 80% immunity according to the makers.

So it’s important that those getting their initial shots come back for the second one in four weeks.

