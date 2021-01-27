DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Lennell Acy of Dallas was charged with trafficking a 14-year-old child.

He was charged via criminal complaint with one count of child sex trafficking on Wednesday. He made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Rebecca Rutherford on Wednesday.

“Child sex trafficking is one of the most vile crimes we see in north Texas. This defendant allegedly used and abused a middle-school-aged child for monetary gain,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah. “We are thankful that the North Texas Trafficking Task Force was able to not only apprehend the perpetrator, but also recover the victim and get her to safety.”

According to the criminal complaint, Acy allegedly trafficked at least two women, including a 14-year-old girl, out of a hotel off LBJ Freeway in Dallas.

The North Texas Trafficking Taskforce, led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), arrested Acy as he was leaving the hotel, where they also recovered the 14-year-old Jane Doe inside a room on the second floor. She was immediately transported to the Dallas Child Advocacy Center.

Jane Doe later told investigators that Acy ordered her to engage in commercial sex, forcing her to earn $1,000 a day, with all proceeds turned over to him. She said he physically assaulted her on multiple occasions and deprived her of food and shelter.

Investigators reviewed online advertisements, allegedly posted by Acy, that featured pictures of Jane Doe and offered various sexual services.

“Apprehending human traffickers that take advantage of our most vulnerable and rescuing those exploited will always be a top priority for HSI,” said Ryan L. Spradlin, special agent in charge HSI Dallas. “We will go to no end to combat the scourge that is human trafficking and the members of the North Texas Trafficking Task Force will never relent until every trafficker is behind bars and every victim is rescued.”

Acy was on bond for a state trafficking charge filed by Travis County when he was arrested by the feds.

If convicted, he faces up to life in federal prison.

MORE FROM CBSDFW