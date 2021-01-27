MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Mesquite are searching for the gunman who robbed a person outside a home in the early morning hours of January 24.

According to investigators, it was just after 3:00 a.m. when the suspect, who was wearing a full-face Halloween type mask with an image of a human skull on it, walked up on a person inside a vehicle in the 600 block of Little Bend.

Police say the man showed a handgun and demanded money from the victim, who complied.

Fortunately, the vehicle the victim was in was equipped with a camera system that recorded the entire incident.

The footage even showed that the suspect walked near the vehicle a few minutes earlier while not wearing the skull mask, thus giving police a very good image of his face.

The photos above show the man, who at the time of the robbery was wearing the skull mask, a black jacket with gray sleeves, and gray Hollister brand sweatpants with the word “Hollister” on the left leg.

Police are asking that anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the robbery to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or 972-329-8301. Information regarding the case can also be sent by email to Investigator Renfrow.

