(CBSDFW.COM) – After a 17-year career, tight end Jason Witten will be retiring for a second time and intends to sign a one-day contract with the Dallas Cowboys in March, ESPN reports.
First reported by ESPN’s Todd Archer, Witten will look to retire as a Cowboy after his current contract with the Las Vegas Raiders ends.
Witten will finish his career with the most games played by a tight end in NFL history with 271 and fourth all-time in receptions with 1,228.
He is also the Cowboys’ leader in many team categories such as career receptions, receiving yards and games played.
Witten’s initial retirement came in 2018 when he announced he would be ending his career and becoming a color commentator for ESPN’s Monday Night Football.
However, after a season of mixed results, Witten put his uniform back on and re-joined the Cowboys on a one-year deal in February 2019. He decided to continue his career after the 2019 season and signed a contract with the Raiders.
In the 2020 season, he started seven games and had 13 receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns.
MORE FROM CBSDFW