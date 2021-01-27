AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas has launched a program that will look to distribute COVID-19 vaccinations to underserved areas throughout the state, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) helped create the State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program in order to get doses to rural counties, Abbott said.
According to the governor, the program will be made up of Texas National Guard personnel who will first be deployed to the DeWitt, Marion, Real, Sherman and Starr areas. He said teams are prepared to begin vaccinations on Thursday.
“The State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program will help us ramp up vaccination efforts among homebound Texans, Texans 65 years of age or older, and among communities in need,” Abbott said. “I thank TDEM, the Texas National Guard, as well as our participating city and county officials for working together on this important project. We will continue to develop strategies to vaccinate more Texans and keep our communities safe.”
The TDEM will be working with county officials to schedule the arrival of personnel.
