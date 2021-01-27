WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – The Army is letting its hair down a little, so to speak, announcing several changes to grooming requirements in an effort to foster inclusion and diversity in the ranks.
The updated regulations will take effect at the end of February. The new guidelines will allow women to wear a short ponytail if their hair does not have the texture or length for a bun. The Army is also removing the minimum hair length for female soldiers, and will permit two hairstyles to be worn at once — “locks” (twisted braids) and a bun, for instance.
