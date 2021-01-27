WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Wylie Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Samantha Brown, who was last seen three days ago.
Brown’s parents told police on Jan. 24 that she left her home the 1900 block of Clear Water Court around 12:45 a.m.
The teen has a medical condition for which she takes prescribed medication.
She is 5’5”, 160 lbs with brownish/red hair and hazel eyes. She is possibly wearing black eyeglasses.
If anyone has seen Brown or has any information concerning where she can be located, call your local police department or the Wylie Police Department at 972.972.442.8171.
MORE FROM CBSDFW