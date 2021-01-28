ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A pickup truck struck and killed a 35-year-old man in the 1200 block of Forest Edge Drive.

The fatal collision happened on Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was wearing dark clothing had been walking southbound along the road in the lanes of traffic when he was struck by a Ford Ranger that was also traveling southbound. The driver of the pickup told officers he could not see the man until it was too late. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Ranger remained on scene and called 911 immediately following the crash. Investigators do not believe he was speeding or impaired at the time. He is not expected to face any criminal charges.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin are notified.

