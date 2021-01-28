HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Haltom City Detectives arrested two 14 year old boys in connection to the slaying of Ryan Munsie, 31, at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Northern Cross.

Both of them were taken into custody on Jan.27.

Detectives said robbery appears to be the motive in the case, and Munsie sustained a fatal stab wound to her neck during the attack. She was working as a delivery driver for Uber Eats when she was killed.

Haltom City Detectives and Officers said they worked on-stop since Saturday to develop leads and identify any suspects in this case. Detectives were able to discover evidence that linked the two juveniles to the offense.

SWAT team members took the juveniles into custody without incident at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Tanacross in Fort Worth. Both juveniles were transported to the Tarrant County Juvenile Justice Center in Fort Worth after their arrest. They face charges of Capital Murder.

Munsie is survived by her husband and three children.

