NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man and woman suspected of theft led police in North Texas on a chase that crossed through several cites and lasted for about 40 miles.

Everything started in Royce City where police say they spotted the pair, who have not been identified, coming out of a construction site carrying wood and other supplies.

When officers tried to stop the truck they were in, that was later discovered to be stolen, the driver took off.

Even after driving over two sets of road spikes — one in Rockwall and one in Dallas — the driver kept going. Eventually the pickup was only driving on rims… sending sparks flying behind.

The driver didn’t come to a stop until he reached the city of Ferris.

Police say the man had several warrants against him, both he and the woman were arrested.

MORE FROM CBSDFW