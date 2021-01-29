FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Frisco Friday evening, police said.
The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at a complex in the 7500 block of Stonebrook Parkway near Parkwood Boulevard.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
Information on any possible suspects or the identities of the victims have not yet been released as police continue to investigate.
