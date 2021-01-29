CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, Frisco, Frisco Police, Shooting, Stonebrook Boulevard

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Frisco Friday evening, police said.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at a complex in the 7500 block of Stonebrook Parkway near Parkwood Boulevard.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Information on any possible suspects or the identities of the victims have not yet been released as police continue to investigate.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

CBSDFW.com Staff