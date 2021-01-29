TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Another North Texan was indicted by a grand jury in Washington D.C. for his alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol siege.

Guy Wesley Reffitt of Wylie is charged with: obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and obstruction of justice – hindering communication through physical force or threat of physical force.

Reffitt, who’s allegedly affiliated with the “Texas Freedom Force,” and the Three Percenters militia extremist group, was in D.C. and near the Capitol building on Jan. 6, according to GPS data associated with his phone, the FBI said.

According to the affidavit, he was seen both in a Reuters clip and on Fox News as a man in a blue jacket over what appears to be a black padded or tactical-style vest. Reffitt had a black helmet on his head with what appears to be a Go-Pro-style camera attached.

Ten days after the Capitol riot, the FBI executed a search warrant at Reffitt’s home and arrested him for unlawful entry. They found an AR-15 rifle and a Smith & Wesson pistol.

They also spoke to Reffitt’s family.

Reffitt’s son told law enforcement that his dad and another man returned from D.C. on the 8th and that they went “to protect the country,” adding that his dad said he brought his gun with him and recorded some of the events on his Go-Pro.

However, on the 11th Reffitt told his son that he had to “erase everything” because the FBI was “watching.” Then his dad threatened him, according to the affidavit.

“If you cross the line and report it to the police, putting the family in jeopardy — I will have no option but to do my duty for the country, and do what I have to do,” said Reffitt, according to the affidavit. Reffitt’s son told agents he took that as a threat to his life.

Reffitt allegedly threatened his daughter, too, according to the affidavit.

His wife told agents they had an argument on the topic as well, and Reffitt allegedly said, “If you turn me in, you’re a traitor and you know what happens to traitors… traitors get shot.”

Though upset, Reffitt’s children told agents no one thought he would act on his words, Still, they were “disturbed” by his “extreme” statements.

