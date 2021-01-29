PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A huge increase in COVID-19 vaccine doses is coming to Collin County next week, leading officials to open two new hubs to accommodate the large shipment.

After receiving vaccine doses for only 2,700 people last week, the leaders of Texas’ sixth largest county complained to state health officials about what they believe was an unfair disparity.

So next week, Collin County will receive 42,900 doses and open two new hubs in Plano and Frisco.

“I do think it’s made a difference. I think the more we’ve talked about it locally at the commissioners court level they brought it to the attention of our state legislators and our state senators,” Collin County Judge Chris Hill said.

Hill says the two new hubs at Baylor Scott and White in Frisco and the Sam Johnson Recreation Center in Plano will join four sites that are currently in operation.

The huge increase in doses comes at a time when Collin County’s waiting list of eligible recipients has soared past 200,000 names.

“That would be fantastic. We can knock out about 40,000 folks from the list next week, that would be tremendous progress,” Hill said.

County leaders say too many people who qualify for vaccines and making appointments are inviting their friends and family to join them.

Hill says it needs to stop.

“It was substantial the first day. It was several hundred folks, people who got the link and thought it was an open invitation, shared it on social media, of course. We canceled every appointment except for the person that was intended for,” Hill said.

The sites will continue to be for appointment only.

