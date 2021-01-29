FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A construction contractor was struck and killed by a skid-steer piece of equipment on Thursday, Jan. 28, Frisco Police said according to their preliminary investigation.
Law enforcement later identified the victim as 28-year-old Placido Junior Resendiz Gomez of Grand Prairie.
It happened in the 10500 block of Big Horn Trail around 11:40 a.m.
The exact cause of the incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010 or the Frisco Fire Department Fire Prevention Office at (972) 292-6320.
