(CBSDFW.COM) – Katie Morrow made it her mission to be a living donor after her father was diagnosed with liver cancer. While she couldn’t help him, she knew she wanted to help someone.

“I was scrolling through Facebook one night laying on my couch and I came across a Facebook page that had a post from my recipients husband,” Katie told CBS 11. “He was talking about his wife and how she needed a kidney.”

Katie filled out the paperwork and the interest form and discovered that she was a perfect match. The story, however, doesn’t stop with Katie. At the time she was dating the man she’d eventually marry, and she’d never told him about her plans.

“When I told him that I had been approved to be a donor and it was something I was pursuing, he told me that it was actually something that he had started before we ever met,” she said.

“I looked at her kind of crazy,” said Katie’s now-husband Chris Morrow. “How cool is this?”

Chris Morrow said donating is just something he’s always felt a calling to do.

“We were called to be servants, and there’s no better gift that God gives us in the gift of life,” Chris said.

The couple, with the help of Baylor Scott and White, made the arrangements. During the process, Katie donated her kidney, the couple got engaged and they arranged Chris’ surgery around their wedding.

“I actually helped with Katie’s surgery not knowing really who she was in relation to Christopher,” said Dr. Eric Martinez, a transplant surgeon at Baylor University Medical Center. Only right before Chris’ surgery did the doctor learn of the connection.

Dr. Martinez understands the deep meaning of this selfless act.

“It’s not just restoring something, but hopefully restoring someone back to what it is that they were for themselves, for their family for their community, you know, even for their job,” he said.

Eleven months, two surgeries and one wedding later, the two say they don’t feel like heroes. They just feel like they had the opportunity to help and took it.

Katie has had the chance to meet the woman, Susan Phillips, she donated her kidney to. She says it was a special moment for both of them.

Chris is still hoping to make that connection, and the doctors are trying to help make that happen.