DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two arrests have been made after a crash that was caused by alleged street racing led to one death and a critically injured person in Dallas, police said.
Police said the incident happened at around 6 p.m. Friday as a 70-year-old man driving a van was turning left onto Lake June Road from McGregor Street.
At the same time, the suspects, Leedarion Lucas and Reginald Manning, were allegedly racing in separate vehicles eastbound on Lake June, police said.
Police said Lucas crashed into the 70-year-old’s van, causing it to roll over. The 70-year-old man and a passenger were transported to a hospital.
The man’s passenger was pronounced dead, while the 70-year-old remains in critical condition. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
Police said Lucas was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Lucas and Manning were both arrested and charged with two second-degree felonies of racing causing death and racing causing serious bodily injury. Each of their bonds were set at $125,000.
