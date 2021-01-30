FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Frisco Friday evening, police said.
The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at a complex in the 7500 block of Stonebrook Parkway near Parkwood Boulevard.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
Police said there was a suspect taken into custody and that they believe this was an isolated incident.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 972.292.6010.
MORE FROM CBSDFW