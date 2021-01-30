ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 80-year-old man was hit and killed in a neighborhood in Arlington Saturday afternoon, and police are currently searching for the vehicle involved.

Police said they responded to the 900 block of East Timberview Lane at around 4:30 p.m. in regards to a man injured on the street. Arriving officers found the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe his injuries are consistent with having been hit by a vehicle. His identity has not yet been released.

The victim’s wife, who was home at the time, told police that her husband went to check the mail but didn’t return. She said she looked out a window about 10 to 15 minutes later and saw emergency crews near the home.

Police believe the victim could have possibly been hit by the mailbox and then dragged down the road. Investigators are currently looking for surveillance video in the area.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 817.575.8602 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.469.8477.

