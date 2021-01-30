DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 41-year-old man was killed after a drive-by shooting in Dallas in broad daylight earlier this week, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, in the 2900 block of East Ledbetter Drive.
Arriving officers found the victim, identified as Kermit Carradine, in the passenger seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead two days later on Jan. 29.
According to police, witnesses said an unknown suspect driving another vehicle shot at the victim and then drove away.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 214.671.3701 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.
