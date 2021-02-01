ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — With the purchase of a $20 scratch ticket a resident in Arlington is the newest millionaire in Texas.
The person claimed a top prize worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 200X The Cash.
The winner bought the ticket was at the Kroger store at 2350 S.E. Green Oaks Boulevard.
The new millionaire has elected to remain anonymous.
The win is the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this 200X The Cash game, which offers more than $130.2 million in total prizes.
Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.54.
MORE FROM CBSDFW