DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,427 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County on Monday, Feb. 1.

Of those, 1,321 are confirmed cases and 106 are probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 229,090 confirmed cases (PCR test).

There is a cumulative total of 30,854 probable cases (antigen test).

A total of 2,231 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness after 40 more deaths were reported Monday, tying the county’s highest report of deaths on a given day.

The deaths range from people in their 30s to their 90s.

“Deaths will be high for at least the next two weeks as they are the result of the high number of cases and spread in the community in December and January,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “We must continue to make good choices and lower our numbers. We are seeing some improved numbers. Our hospitalizations are at 914 for today, and they dipped below 1,000 on Friday for the first time in several weeks.”

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 and 28,425 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11.

DCHHS received an allotment of 9,000 doses from the State of Texas for this week’s operations.

Four cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who did not have recent travel outside of the U.S.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 3 was 1,543, which is a rate of 58.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 25.7% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 3 (week ending 1/23/21).

Over the past 30 days, there have been 9,471 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 733 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County.

One COVID-19 outbreak in a school in December originated with spread among 11 staff members, with transmission to 10 students, and subsequent additional SARS-CoV-2 infections documented among at least 13 household members of these students and staff.

One death and one hospitalization occurred from this outbreak.

A total of 420 children in Dallas County under 18 years of age have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic, including 32 patients diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children (MIS-C).

Over 80% of reported MIS-C cases in Dallas have occurred in children who are Hispanic or Latino or Black.

There are currently 113 active long-term care facility outbreaks.

A cumulative total of 3,776 residents and 2,149 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of these, 798 have been hospitalized and 436 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities. Twenty-one outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days.

A cumulative total of 378 residents and 173 staff members in congregate-living facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The additional deaths reported Monday include the following:

– A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had unknown underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He expired in hospice.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. He expired in the facility.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. He expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She expired in the facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She expired in the facility and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

MORE FROM CBSDFW