DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police arrested Crystal Sanders, 32, for her alleged involvement in the fatal stabbing of a man at a residence on Ross Ave.
It happened February 1, 2021.
Officers found the victim lying on the bathroom floor just before 2 a.m. with a stab wound to his neck. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Through the homicide investigation, Sanders was taken into custody and transported to the Homicide Unit, where detectives interviewed her. After the interview, she was transported to the Dallas County Jail and charged with murder.
A magistrate will set her bond.
The victim’s identity will be released once his next of kin has been notified.