DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – William Adam Jonathan Smith of Denton has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for child sex trafficking, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah on Monday, Feb. 1.

Last September, a federal jury returned a guilty verdict against Smith, convicting him of one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and one count of sex trafficking of a minor.

According to evidence presented during his trial, Smith, 31, met and befriended the 17-year-old victim in the summer of 2019.

He introduced her to Charity Cantu, his longtime girlfriend, who worked for him as a prostitute.

Smith told Cantu that she was to groom and train the victim to make money for him providing commercial sex services.

From August thru October 2019, the victim accompanied Cantu to hotels in the Dallas and Fort Worth areas and engaged in commercial sex acts.

All of the proceeds from the commercial sex acts performed by the victim were given to Smith.

Cantu, 25, pleaded guilty in March 2020 to a racketeering charge.

In court documents, she admitted that although she knew the victim was a minor, Cantu groomed the girl for commercial sex and posted ads for her sexual services online.

She testified at Smith’s trial and was sentenced in October 2020 to two years in federal prison.

