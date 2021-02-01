FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth police officer was placed on restricted duty following the discovery by a fellow officer this past weekend of “racially insensitive and inappropriate social media posts” published by that officer, a three-year veteran of the department.

The Internal Affairs Unit became immediately involved and began investigating the matter, the Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release.

At the direction of Chief Neil Noakes, the officer has been placed on restricted duty, which consists of the removal of the officer’s gun, badge, and all police powers, pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Our department is committed to transparency and will release further information when we are legally able to do so,” the department said. “The Fort Worth Police Department holds every officer to a very high standard and any comment, post or communication which is racially insensitive or unprofessional will not be tolerated. It reflects poorly on our department and the other officers who do the job right every day. Our department will continue to hold accountable those who do not meet our standards.”

