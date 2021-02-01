FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tuesday morning, Feb. 2, Denton County plans to open a massive drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Texas Motor Speedway, but the race track isn’t the only new option for getting a vaccine in the Metroplex this week.

“This has never been attempted before,” said Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson.

Denton County says the 16-lane clinic at Texas Motor Speedway will be the largest drive-thru vaccination site in the State of Texas, and possible the entire country.

As many as 1,000 people an hour will come through to get their shot, totaling 30,000 over three days.

The county has had success running smaller drive-thru sites but expect scaling up the operation to such a massive level could create a few bumps in the road.

“I know this will go well, but we’re going to ask for grace and patience on the part of the participants and those being vaccinated,” Richardson said. “We’re going to give this a go.”

The City of Frisco is opening up its first vaccine hub Tuesday as well.

“We’re tremendously excited to be able to have this opportunity,” said Frisco Fire Chief Mark Piland.

Chief Piland is also the Emergency Management Coordinator for the city.

Frisco received 7,800 doses from the state and plans to get them out this week at a clinic set up at Stonebriar Centre.

Moving forward, the City of Frisco will open its vaccine hub online registration daily at 3 p.m. for appointments the next day.

Beginning at 3 p.m. tomorrow, people may register for appointments available on Wednesday, February 3.

Click here to book an appointment. Appointments are limited and available on a first come, served basis for those who are eligible under Phase 1A and 1B.

“So the goal is Saturday at 5 o’clock, that over 9,000 vaccines will be distributed,” Chief Piland said. “That’s our goal, and we’ll meet that goal.”

Since mass vaccination sites aren’t always accessible for people who can’t easily travel across the region, health officials are also looking for alternative ways to reach underserved communities.

“Centralized locations are great for people who are able to get there, able to navigate the process for getting registered, but for some members of our community, that is very difficult,” said Matt Zavadsky with MedStar.

MedStar is partnering with Tarrant County Public Health and nonprofit LVTRise to vaccinate high-risk people in West Fort Worth Tuesday.

Vaccines will be administered to people in the 1A and 1B category.

In addition to vaccinating those pre-registered for vaccines through TPCH, staff from LVTRise will be on-hand to help people who would like to register, but have not been able to do so.

“Bringing the vaccines in a mobile environment directly to a community center that people know, that they trust, and people that are have familiar faces, we think is part of the strategy of getting as much vaccine to as many people as possible,” Zavadsky said.

Whether these sites are vaccinating a few dozen people or thousands, they have one thing in common: you can only get a vaccine by appointment only right now.

They urge people not to just show up at any of these clinics in the hopes of getting a shot.

