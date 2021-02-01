ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Arlington say they have new clues as they search for the driver who ran over an 80-year-old man and left him to die.

Police have released surveillance photos of a pickup they’re calling a ‘vehicle of interest’ in the case.

The hit and run happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Timberview Lane — in east Arlington near South Collins.

The victim’s wife said her husband went outside to check the mail and never returned. He was later found lying in the road and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Roy Smith.

The vehicle in question, captured on a on neighbor’s video surveillance, is believed to be a 1999-2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab or similar style truck. The front right door, hood, and both front left and right quarter-panels are a lighter color (possibly primer colored), while rest of the pickup is a darker color.

Investigators think the truck will be easy to spot and are asking anyone who sees it to call 911, call Arlington police at 817-575-8602 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

