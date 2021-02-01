AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be delivering a “State of the State” address Monday evening to give updates on the COVID-19 response and a look at the 87th Legislative Session.

The address is set to be televised and livestreamed starting at 7 p.m.

The governor said the address will also “highlight exceptional Texans from across the state.”

“We are at a pivotal moment in our state’s history, and this televised address is an occasion for every Texan to celebrate our state’s exceptionalism and recognize our shared goal for an even better Texas,” Abbott said. “Despite the challenges that America has endured over the past year, Texas remains a leader for the rest of the nation, and we have a duty to keep it that way. The 87th Legislative Session is an opportunity for the Legislature and statewide leaders to solve the challenges facing our state on behalf of every Texan. Working together to serve the people of Texas, we will put the Lone Star State on a path towards a healthier, safer, freer, and more prosperous future for all.”

The address comes as Texas continues its COVID-19 vaccination efforts. According to state health officials, providers in Texas have administered about 2.3 million doses as of Sunday.

The “State of the State” can be watched on CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth.

MORE FROM CBSDFW