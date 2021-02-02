DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials in Dallas are reporting that Hispanics continue to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at rates disproportionately lower to the size of their population in the city.

To help fix the problem there will be more mass registration events, like the one on February 1 at the Super Mercado Monterrey in Oak Cliff.

Organizer Leslie Cannon says her community, which is mostly Hispanic, very much wants to get the vaccine. She says the problem is many people just don’t know how.

“There’s a miscommunication about what the process is,” she says. “I think there’s a lot of inequities that are playing in.”

Dallas City Councilman Chad West explained, “They just want to have that confidence that someone, who knows what they’re doing, is going to put in their information into the website and make sure it’s confirmed.”

Anyone who missed the registration event on February 1 can try and attend other events later in the week.

There are events on Friday, February 5 and Saturday, February 6 at Savers Cost + Plus at 1610 S. Westmoreland Road and on Saturday, February 6 at Salazar Elementary School located at 1120 S. Ravinia Drive.

