DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,438 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Of those, 1,305 are confirmed cases and 133 are probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 230,395 confirmed cases (PCR test).

There is a cumulative total of 30,987 probable cases (antigen test).

A total of 2,270 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness after 39 more deaths were reported Tuesday.

“This number of deaths is only one less than our record which we reported yesterday,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins pointed out. “We know that February will be a dark time for death due to the high number of people who contracted COVID-19 in the last two months.”

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 and 31,393 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11.

With the additional allotment from the State of Texas for Week 8, there are approximately 6,000 doses remaining for the week.

Four cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 have been identified in residents of Dallas County who did not have recent travel outside of the U.S.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 3 was 1,543, which is a rate of 58.5 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 25.7% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 3 (week ending 1/23/21).

The additional deaths reported Tuesday, include the following:

– A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. She expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He expired in hospice and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Coppell. She had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Duncanville. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She expired at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in hospice.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in the facility.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She expired in hospice and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in the facility.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He expired in a facility.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. She had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility.

MORE FROM CBSDFW