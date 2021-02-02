FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Students, faculty and family are mourning the death of Frisco ISD teacher Scott Benschneider, who died from COVID-19.
Benschneider, who taught Advanced Placement (AP) Statistics and Pre-AP Pre-Calculus at Lebanon Trail High School, was hospitalized since mid-December 2020.
Thus, he hadn’t visited the school campus for sometime.
The district sent CBS 11 News the following statement: “Mr. Benschneider was loved by his students and colleagues and was known for the authentic relationships he built with students and for being a tireless advocate of their growth. District and campus counselors are on hand to support students and staff during this difficult time.”
Benschneider’s family has set up a GoFundMe in his honor.
It’s unclear at this time whether or not Benschneider had an underlying health condition.
