CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:COVID-19 death, Frisco ISD, Lebanon Trail High School

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Students, faculty and family are mourning the death of Frisco ISD teacher Scott Benschneider, who died from COVID-19.

Benschneider, who taught Advanced Placement (AP) Statistics and Pre-AP Pre-Calculus at Lebanon Trail High School, was hospitalized since mid-December 2020.

Thus, he hadn’t visited the school campus for sometime.

The district sent CBS 11 News the following statement: “Mr. Benschneider was loved by his students and colleagues and was known for the authentic relationships he built with students and for being a tireless advocate of their growth. District and campus counselors are on hand to support students and staff during this difficult time.”

Benschneider’s family has set up a GoFundMe in his honor.

It’s unclear at this time whether or not Benschneider had an underlying health condition.

Frisco ISD Teacher Scott Benschneider (credit: Benschneider family)

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources

MORE FROM CBSDFW

 

CBSDFW.com Staff